‘War 2’ will be a lifetime experience for fans: Ayan Mukerji

The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War is all set to storm the theatres on August 14, 2025. Titled War 2, the film brings together Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr NTR in a high-octane action entertainer that promises double the thrill.

While the original was helmed by Siddharth Anand, the sequel is directed by Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. In a recent interview, Ayan shared his thoughts on taking the franchise forward, acknowledging the immense pressure and responsibility involved. “It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your mark on it,” he said.

The film’s biggest draw lies in the powerful face-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Speaking about bringing two superstars together, Ayan added, “I have to be honest as a filmmaker and I also know the expectations that I carry with this project from fans of both stars. But I tried to be as honest as possible in giving a lifetime experience for the fans.”

The director has also promised mind-blowing action sequences, calling the star showdown "immense." Actress Kiara Advani joins the cast as the female lead.

War 2 will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s much-hyped film Coolie, making the Independence Day weekend one of the biggest cinematic face-offs in recent times. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to witness this action-packed showdown on the big screen.