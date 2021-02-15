Will It Be Yash Or Charan First For Shankar?

The shooting of Tollywood actor Ram Charan starrer RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is going on in full pace. The movie has completed most of its portions.

Now, discussions are going on in the industry about the next projects of Ram Charan and Junior NTR, the two leading actors in the movie. The next movie of Ram Charan has already been announced. Ram Charan is gearing up to act in a movie which will be directed by famous Tamil director Shankar. Ram Charan himself has shared about this officially on social media saying that he is looking forward to working with Shankar.

Director Shankar who has given super hits in Tamil will be directing a Telugu movie for the first time. There are rumours that this movie whose title is yet to get disclosed will be a multi starrer.

However, not many details have been revealed about this movie. This will be Ram Charan's 15th movie and will be produced in five languages including Kannada. This project is expected to go sets in 2022.

Earlier, it was said that sandalwood Rocking star Yash would appear in Shankar's next movie. Now, that we hear only about Ram Charan's name, fans are wondering whether this movie will be a multistarrer or Ram Charan alone will be acting in this movie.

Shankar is currently waiting to resume shooting of 'Indian 2" with Kamal Haasan. The movie was stalled for two reasons. One is due to the corona lockdown and the other is because Kamal Haasan is busy with his involvement in politics and hosting Bigg Boss. Hence the movie is likely to get delayed further.