With 23 Records, BTS Achieves The Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame

Bangtan Boys, also called as BTS, has entered the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame with 23 records following surfing the fame wave around the world. The seven-piece boy band, which was formed in 2010, emerged in 2013 and has since delivered one smash hit after another. They are now the most played band on Spotify, surpassing Coldplay from the United Kingdom, as well as the most followed music group on Instagram. BTS has a whopping 23 Guinness World Records titles in the music and social media categories.



Butter, their May 2021 offering, stole five records on its own, along with the most audiences for a music video premiere on YouTube. Dynamite, one of their own songs, previously held the record.



For Dynamite, they became the first K-pop group to be nominated for a Grammy Honor, but they did not win, prompting many fans to criticise the Recording Academy, which presents the award. They sounded happy and full of newfound energy after receiving the Guinness award.

Many people linked to BTS' immensely popular UN statement in 2018, in which one of the band members advocated for the young people and addressed a pressing societal issue.

Meanwhile, the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards have previously been won by BTS. RM, a member of the band once said.

The members of the band had made a mark on the current cultural scene, breaking out from the restrictions of their domestic market and of a language, South Korean, that remains mostly unfamiliar to the international public.