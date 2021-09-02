With 23 Records, BTS Achieves The Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame
Bangtan Boys, also called as BTS, has entered the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame with 23 records following surfing the fame wave around the world. The seven-piece boy band, which was formed in 2010, emerged in 2013 and has since delivered one smash hit after another. They are now the most played band on Spotify, surpassing Coldplay from the United Kingdom, as well as the most followed music group on Instagram. BTS has a whopping 23 Guinness World Records titles in the music and social media categories.
Butter, their May 2021 offering, stole five records on its own, along with the most audiences for a music video premiere on YouTube. Dynamite, one of their own songs, previously held the record.