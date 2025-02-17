‘W/O Anirvesh’clears censor formalities; gears up for release

Under the banner of Gajendra Productions, the much-anticipated crime thriller W/O Anirvesh has successfully completed its censor formalities and is all set for release. Directed by Ganga Saptashikhara and presented by Mahendra Gajendra, the film is produced by VenkateshwaruluMerugu and Sri Shyam Gajendra.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Jabardasth Ram Prasad, Gemini Suresh, Kireeti, Sai Prasanna, Sai Kiran, Nazia Khan, and Advaith Chowdhary, promising a gripping cinematic experience. The censor board members have lauded director Ganga Saptashikhara for his distinct storytelling and engaging narrative style.

Scripted by senior writer Bobby KSR, the film is expected to deliver a fresh and intriguing screenplay. Jabardasth Ram Prasad, known for his impeccable comic timing, takes on a lead role in this crime thriller, which the team believes will resonate with audiences and achieve box office success.

The film’s technical brilliance is amplified by music director Shanmukh’s captivating compositions and cinematographer V.R.K. Naidu’s stunning visuals. Set for a wide release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, W/O Anirvesh will be distributed by SKML Motion Pictures.