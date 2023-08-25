Massive Cleanup Undertaken By Delhi's Municipal Corporation Ahead Of G20 Summit

Leading up to the G20 Summit in the capital city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will manage the cleaning of 44 major road segments. This effort involves the utilization of 704 field workers who will work in double shifts on a daily basis, alongside 132 mechanized cleaning machines. Municipal officials have shared that these cleaning operations are in preparation for the G20 Summit and will occur prior to the event.



In anticipation of the summit, MCD has organized teams from its engineering department, composed of members from the sanitation, horticulture, and maintenance departments. According to a senior MCD official responsible for G20-related preparations, each identified road section will be allocated 15 sanitation and field workers.

The official explained that there are three types of machinery assigned for each road: mechanical road sweepers, anti-smog machines, and water sprinklers. A dedicated mechanical road sweeper will be deployed for each road, enabling cleaning activities to be carried out during both morning and night shifts. Out of MCD's fleet of 52 mechanical road sweepers, 44 will be designated for the roads associated with the G20 Summit.

Recently, the municipal body announced that aside from the initial 26 roads earmarked for specialized G20 cleaning, an additional 18 roads have been included in this initiative.

In the midst of these preparations, MCD has communicated with the Delhi Police to facilitate security passes for the field workers assigned to these road cleaning tasks. In contrast to the New Delhi Municipal Council's plan to introduce new orange-grey uniforms for G20 field workers, MCD will supply fluorescent green jackets exclusively for its workers engaged in G20 duties.