A great relief to every citizen in country

The Supreme Court on Friday summarily rejected the petition, seeking directions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the new Parliament building inaugurated by the President, Droupadi Murmu. A vacation Bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and P S Narasimha said that the petitioner, advocate C R Jaya Sukin, had no locus standi to file such petitions and that he should be grateful that the Court was not imposing costs. “What is your locus? We know why you file such petitions. We are not inclined to interfere under Article 32. Be grateful we are not imposing costs,” the Court said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was arguing on behalf of the government cautioned the Bench against the design behind the plea. “These are not justiciable. The court should note it,” he said. The Court then said “After arguing for quite some time, the petitioner in person seeks to withdraw. We dismiss the petition.”

The decision comes as a great relief to every citizen. Inauguration of the new Parliament building is not just once in a lifetime affair but many generations would not have witnessed the spectacle. The temple of democracy cannot be desecrated for petty political reasons by anyone and the Opposition should at least now self-introspect. Of all the parties, at least the ruling DMK (Tamil Nadu) should not have joined hands with the rest of the anti-Modi forces, in this regard. It is a splendid movement to be cherished by the Tamilians who take immense pride in their culture. “Sengol” is being handed over to the Prime Minister at the New Parliament in a traditional Tamil cultural practice. History has not acknowledged the greatness of handing over ‘Sengol’ during the power transfer by the British.

When the much-talked about new parliament building will be inaugurated with fanfare on May 28, a “significant historical” symbol of India’s Independence is all set to become one of the key attractions at the event. This symbol, much like the British king’s ancestral glittering objects of power, is a golden impressive sceptre called a “Sengol” (which derives from the Tamil word semmai, meaning righteousness). This Sengol, whose origins can be traced to Tamil history and traditions and which represents ‘power and justice,’ has been plucked out of obscurity to soon occupy a pride of place near the Speaker’s seat. It will be placed there in a ceremonial fashion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Making the announcement about weaving in the historic sengol imbued with meaning into the inauguration of the new parliament building, Union home minister Amit Shah told the media, “This sengol has huge significance. When PM Modi got to know about this, he asked to get more info on this.” For handing over the same to the Prime Minister, Tamil cultural associations have made impressive arrangements in

New Delhi. A full dress rehearsal of procession of 25 Pontiffs in saffron from almost all Tamil Nadu Aadhinam and Odowars is on cards at the Malai Mandir in R K Puram where the ‘Sengol’ will be kept for darshan, a communique of the Mandir stated. And why did the DMK pick up Amul vs Aavin now? Out of fear of Modi’s popularity growing among Tamilians? Mr Stalin you should be attending the inaugural at least to celebrate ‘Sengol.’