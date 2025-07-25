Don’t play around with BCCI

In what can be called as a ‘better late than never’ initiative, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 that was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, appears, at least on paper, like a panacea for many of the ills besetting the sports fraternity in the country.

Although, this raises a glimmer of hope for all and sundry, the fact of the matter is that this ambitious attempt wherein the buck stops with the government, has to reckon with challenges one too many if the proposed norms are to become relevant and meaningful. Barring those into cricket and perhaps golf and the many who have relocated to foreign bases to make a name and pocket millions like some chess players, Indian athletes have forever remained an accursed lot, poor cousins of the stinking rich cricketers, if one goes by the measly support from the government.

The landmark Bill may help regulate the administrative set-up and prioritise athletes’ interests, but it lags way behind when it comes to meeting the needs, especially as regards infrastructure and financial support, overseas exposure and hiring foreign coaches that can collectively be a morale-booster for every budding athlete.

The truth is that there has been an abysmal promotion of sports for decades together. One must also note that the administration has never been transparent, the entire system has been ridden with internal power struggles and an overwhelming political involvement that has rendered more harm than good.

The toner of the Bill appears like it will address all issues and bring about a hitherto absent accountability and a legal framework to rejuvenate the entire administrative apparatus like mandating inclusion of athletes in every decision-making committee; National Sports Federation (NSF) to put in place an independent Ethics and Grievance Redressal Board; establishing an independent National Sports Board, a National Sports Tribunal and a National Sports Election Panel.

So far, so good! Alas the pitfall is that the government appears to be obsessed with the Olympics and focussing on the disciplines that figure in the global extravaganza. One should not forget that many such earlier attempts have ended up as non-starters, futile exercises or have boomeranged on the authorities.

Ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, who has welcomed the Bill, was bang on. “I think this athlete-centric bill has been much-awaited, not just by the players but also by all stakeholders involved in Indian sport. There are a lot of pending cases that are affecting the growth of a sports person and, thereby, the growth of Indian sports.”

The biggest problem that the government faces is in bringing the prized money-spinner, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under its ambit. It would be a herculean task to beard the world’s richest cricketing body or force its authorities to follow any foolhardy diktat. Hoping to bring cricket under its control just because the sport is to debut as an

Olympic event at Los Angeles in 2028 is nothing but Utopian daydreaming. Football has been an Olympic sport for ages but basketball, for all its much-hyped inclusion in Olympics, does not really attract the participation of the contemporary crème da la crème. Making cricket an Olympic sport is one thing and bringing the BCCI under the government ambit is quite another for the simple reason that the Board does not take any government funding. Moreover, trying to boss over the BCCI may result in a backlash by the players and millions of fans, nay voters.