Govt and people intensifying problems caused by rains

Lord Indra is regarded by Hindus as the god of rain and king of heavens. Right now, he seems to be wrathful towards the people in India, especially those living in the northern parts, as relentless rains have wreaked havoc across the region, leaving states grappling with floods, landslides and widespread damage. Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have faced a series of cloudbursts that have killed dozens of people and left many missing and injured. In Punjab, 29 people have died, thousands have been displaced, and over 10 districts inundated following the heaviest rainfall in 25 years.

Delhi and the NCR saw floodwaters entering homes, crippling traffic, and prompting schools and offices to shut, with Gurugram advised to work from home after a 20-km jam. However, it would be simplistic and misleading to attribute the devastation caused by incessant rains, cloudbursts, and floods solely to an act of divine wrath. Natural disasters may be triggered by weather conditions, but the magnitude of destruction they cause is often the result of human negligence, poor planning, shortsighted governance, and greed. What we are witnessing in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi-NCR is not just nature’s fury but also the outcome of systemic failures and reckless human activity.

One of the most significant contributors to the crisis is unregulated construction in ecologically fragile zones. Hill states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed a boom in the construction of hotels, resorts, and housing complexes, often right along riverbeds or on unstable slopes. These structures not only obstruct the natural flow of rivers but also increase the risk of landslides and flooding.

Similarly, road widening and hydroelectric projects in mountainous regions have weakened slopes, making them more prone to collapse during heavy rains. In urban areas like Delhi and Gurugram, the problem has been compounded by poor urban planning and shrinking green cover. Rapid concretisation has left little room for natural water absorption, while encroachments on floodplains of rivers like the Yamuna have narrowed their natural drainage paths. As a result, even moderate rainfall now causes large-scale waterlogging, traffic chaos, and damage to infrastructure. The situation worsens when rivers overflow or barrages release water, leaving cities ill-prepared to manage the deluge.

Governance lapses are another critical factor. Despite repeated warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) about heavy rainfall, local authorities are often slow to act.

Disaster management protocols remain weak, evacuation efforts delayed, and relief operations hampered by inadequate resources. In many states, drainage systems and embankments are poorly maintained, collapsing under pressure when they are needed the most. Lack of coordination between state governments and central agencies further aggravates the crisis. The role of people themselves cannot be overlooked. Widespread deforestation for agriculture, development projects, or illegal logging has stripped the hills of their natural protection. Forests act as sponges, absorbing rainwater and preventing flash floods.

Their depletion has left slopes barren and rivers swollen beyond capacity. In urban centres, citizens often contribute to clogged drains by indiscriminate disposal of plastic and garbage, worsening waterlogging and contamination during floods. Therefore, while the current calamity may appear to be stemming from nature’s fury, the amplification and intensification of the fury is the result of our collective failures. Unless urgent corrective measures are taken—such as regulating construction, restoring green cover, strengthening disaster response, and embracing sustainable practices—north India will continue to suffer.