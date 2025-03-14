The Importance of Promoting Green Energy in India

India, as one of the fastest-growing economies, faces immense challenges related to energy demand, environmental sustainability, and climate change. With rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, energy consumption is increasing sharply. However, heavy reliance on fossil fuels has led to severe air pollution, resource depletion, and high carbon emissions. To address these issues, promoting green energy is not just an option but a necessity for India’s sustainable future.

Fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, contribute significantly to climate change and extreme weather conditions. Renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, and biomass produce little to no emissions, reducing India’s carbon footprint. Green energy also helps curb air pollution, a major health hazard in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

India imports a significant portion of its energy needs, making it vulnerable to global price fluctuations and supply disruptions. Investing in renewables can reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels, enhancing energy security. Solar and wind energy are abundant in India, making them reliable and sustainable alternatives.

The renewable energy sector has immense potential to create jobs across various skill levels. Investments in green energy projects generate employment in manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and research. This transition supports economic growth and provides livelihoods, particularly in rural areas.

The cost of renewable energy has been declining due to technological advancements and increased investments. Solar and wind power are now more affordable than conventional energy sources. Additionally, renewables have lower operational and maintenance costs, leading to long-term savings. With improved energy storage solutions, green energy ensures a stable and cost-efficient power supply for households and industries.

The Indian government has launched several initiatives to promote green energy. Programmes like the National Solar Mission, wind energy projects, and incentives for rooftop solar installations are accelerating the shift toward renewables. Policies such as Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and subsidies for clean energy adoption encourage businesses and individuals to invest in sustainable solutions.

Some states, like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat are leading the way in green energy adoption. Andhra Pradesh aims to install 20 lakh rooftop solar power units by 2025 and attract Rs 10 lakh crore in renewable energy investments to achieve 160 GW of green power through solar, wind, and bioenergy.

Many rural areas in India still lack access to reliable electricity. Green energy, particularly solar power, provides an effective solution for electrifying remote regions. Off-grid solar installations, microgrids, and wind projects can supply electricity to villages, improving education, healthcare, and economic activities.

India has the potential to become a global leader in renewable energy, given its abundant natural resources, supportive government policies, and advancing technology. The possibility of hydrogen-powered aircraft is also being explored, along with the development of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Airbus aims to operate aircraft with up to 100% SAF by 2030.

Airlines like Qantas, United, Virgin, and Alaska Airlines have already conducted thousands of flights using biofuel blends.

Promoting green energy in India is crucial for environmental protection, energy

security, economic growth, and social development. Accelerating the transition to renewable energy will ensure a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for generations to come.