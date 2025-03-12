TN’s resistance to NEP: Political move or genuine concern?

Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) and the imposition of Hindi is not a new phenomenon. The state has long upheld its distinct linguistic and cultural identity, making it a stronghold of anti-Hindi sentiment and federal autonomy.

However, with the next assembly elections due in 2026, the question arises: Is this opposition driven purely by policy concerns, or is it also a strategic political move? Analysts do not rule out the possibility of the DMK leveraging this issue for political gains. Among the two dominant parties in the state, the DMK currently holds a stronger organisational structure, despite facing anti-incumbency sentiments.

Meanwhile, popular film actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is also attempting to emerge as a political force, potentially as an alternative to the AIADMK. The BJP, too, is making efforts to strengthen its position in the state. In this political landscape, the DMK appears to believe that reviving the anti-Hindi campaign, as seen in the past, could yield electoral benefits.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the imposition of Hindi since the 1930s, with the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s being a defining moment in its political history. The Dravidian movement, which championed regional pride and linguistic rights, positioned itself against what it perceived as an attempt to impose Hindi over non-Hindi-speaking states. This led to the adoption of the two-language policy—Tamil and English—in the state’s educational system, rejecting Hindi as a mandatory subject.

The National Education Policy (NEP), introduced in 2020, has been a subject of contention in Tamil Nadu, primarily due to its three-language formula. The NEP encourages Hindi alongside regional languages and English. Tamil Nadu views this as a backdoor attempt to impose Hindi, thereby disrupting its long-standing two-language policy.

In contrast, neighboring Andhra Pradesh appears more open to linguistic diversity. The state supports the promotion of multiple languages and believes that individuals should have the freedom to learn as many languages as they wish. Andhra Pradesh leaders argue that the three-language formula does not threaten regional languages and culture, countering the Dravidian parties’ concerns about Tamil being sidelined.

The timing and intensity of Tamil Nadu’s opposition suggest a strong political dimension. The DMK has consistently positioned itself as the guardian of Tamil identity. Opposing Hindi and a centralized education policy aligns with its traditional voter base. By resisting the NEP and Hindi, the DMK can consolidate its support among Tamil nationalists and anti-BJP voters, framing itself as the defender of Tamil Nadu’s autonomy.

The heightened rhetoric in the run-up to elections indicates that the issue is being leveraged to reinforce regional identity politics against the BJP’s centralising policies. As the elections approach, this debate is likely to intensify, shaping the broader discourse on federalism, language, and cultural preservation in India.