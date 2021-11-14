A shrine with divine fish in the temple pond

Sri Matsyagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is located in Vemulakonda village of Valigonda Mandal in Yadadri - Bhongir district.



Narasimha Swamy is the presiding deity and his consort is Sri Maha Lakshmi. The Lord is Swayambhu (Self-Manifested) in the form of fish in the rock and thus named Matsgiri Narasimha Swamy

People believe that Sri Vishnu took the form of a fish and is in the matsyagiri pond located on top of a hill. The fish in the pond will have a namam and a mustache.

There is a saying that the water in the pond comes from the bottom of this rock pool.

The water in the pond will be of different colors during the year such as white, green or yellow.

Devotees feed biscuits, Puffed rice to the "divine fish" in the temple Pond to watch them rise to the surface and offer prayers.

Temple History

In Tretayugam, lived a sage named Vemulakonda Gutta, son of the great sage Rishyasrunga and Santa Devi who did penance in a cave with the blessings of Anjaneya on this hill Mastyagiri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy.

Pleased with his deep devotion, Narasimha Swamy, the incarnation of Sri Vishnu, appeared before him in five different forms as Mastya giri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy and Lakshminarasimha.

They then manifested in intricately carved forms which were later worshiped as Vemulakonda gutta. Like Narasimha Swamy, to see these three shapes, one have to go through a narrowing entrance into a dark cave.

Interestingly, the cave is formed under a massive boulder that forms a sloping ceiling at a height of just 5 feet in the middle for the inside passage. When crossing this narrow passage, have to lower the head a little. Thus, the very natural formation of the cave causes one to bow involuntarily before the Lord. Vemulakonda Laxmi Narasimha Swamy.

Temple opens at 6 AM and closes at 8 PM.