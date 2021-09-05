'Education is not the filing of a pail but the lighting of a fire' So it is a duty of all the teachers to cherished and improve the quality of the students but today the scenario is totally different and also questioned raised in many minds that are today's Teachers role models for students? In this context few educationalist have expressed their point of view.



Professor Tirupati Rao, former Vice Chancellor of Osmania University and vice chancellor of Manipur University, said, "We cannot generalise that are today's Teachers role models for students. As always a passionate teacher would like to be a role model. Once you are in teaching profession main propose is to somehow get contact with the students and understand the student's ability and teach well."

"What I feel that teachers need to be trained always that motivation ,that inspiration that they should be role model that training should be continuous. If we compare form earlier education to today education there is lot of changes , as earlier there was limited students in a room and nowadays in a classroom there is a larger strength that becomes very difficult for a teacher to pay attention but I feel that even student centric focus is missing . According me let it be in colleges or schools with the help of the information technology we should try to find out each student performance level at different period of time. We should try to find out in such way not only marks but also teacher should go in micro level to understand the student ability, " added Tirupati Rao.

A Nirupam , post graduate teacher (PGT) at FIITJEE, said, "Yes they are some who are still role model for their students but in every profession we have that exception and for that 5 to 6 percent, we cannot judge all the teachers. Being in teaching profession I always try to motivate them and also guide them in their tough times. Still I fell that teacher let it be in school teacher or lecture at college at earlier times when they was Gulukul method of teaching their guru use to concentrate on the overall development of student because the curriculum which they use to teach was very limited but today's education system does not support, as now we are always running behind the marks, rank we cannot aspect much but they are some teachers trying."

She further said, "I fell that the education system in India should be changed compared to other countries. I observed that in other countries that includes USA, UK and many more their along with education other activities are also given importance but in India I feel we are lacking in over all development of the child we are just running against the marks and ranks this has to be changed marks should not be the criteria to access the child this should be changed."