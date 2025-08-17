Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, you may face some challenges, especially due to negative energies. You are being led to face disagreements and problems. These challenges can come in both personal and professional life. You need to maintain patience and restraint. This week, be restrained in your behavior and try to stay away from any controversial situation. Maintain openness in communication with family members, so that disputes are reduced.

Taurus

Ganesha says challenges may arise for you this week. This situation may agitate you mentally and emotionally. Try to channel your energy in positive directions. Self-reflection will help you recognise the strengths within you. You need to balance your personal and professional life. Spending time with family and listening to their ideas will be important at this time. Be cautious in financial matters, as carelessness can lead to losses. Pay attention to health, regular exercise can bring mental peace.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week will bring mixed experiences for you. There may be ups and downs in your social life, but keep in mind that these are only temporary problems. You may experience some conflict, but face it with patience and understanding. On the professional front, your ideas are likely to be recognised, but be cautious in your interactions with your colleagues. Avoid any dispute or misunderstanding, as these can prevent you from moving forward.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week is a great time to solve problems. Your hard work and patience can take you to new heights of success. You will experience novelty and positivity. Relationships with colleagues at work will be strong, which will help in executing your plans. In personal life, there will be harmony in family matters. If there was any old problem going on, then its solution is possible this week. Pay attention to health, a little fitness, and yoga will give you energy.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will bring amazing changes in your life. You will get the opportunity to excel in your tasks. During this time, your creativity and sanjivani shakti will increase, which will enable you to face any challenge easily. Your social life will also improve, and it is time to make new connections. Emphasis on spending quality time with friends and family. Realise how important the people around you are. Keep in mind that it is important to maintain your self-confidence.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, you may see unexpected positive changes in your life. Your confidence will be high, and you will impress others with your qualities. There will also be enthusiasm in your social life, which can lead to new friends and opportunities. Be patient and keep your thoughts clear. During this time, time spent with family will give you mental balance. If you are working on a project, then it will be very beneficial to maintain proper coordination with colleagues.

Libra

This week, pay attention to your mental state. While on the one hand, the circumstances around you may be full of difficulty, on the other hand, you will need dedication and patience. Try to keep your thoughts positive, as mental stress can affect your energy level. During this period, you will feel that some issues are not in your control. But accepting that there is a problem is the first step towards its solution. Try to maintain a balance in work, family, and personal life.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, you may face some challenges that will be necessary to overcome. You may face mental stress. This is the time to handle your emotions and keep yourself calm. Maintain patience in your relationships, as things may escalate for some reason. On the work front, your hard work is likely to be recognised, but at the same time, some problems may arise. Communicate better with team members, so that there is no hindrance to work. Health-wise, rest and self-care are a must.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week, you may face some challenges. You may feel some obstacles in your routine. It is time to be patient and keep your emotions in control. Some people around you may try to take advantage of your situation, so be cautious. It will be important to communicate your thoughts clearly to avoid misunderstandings. In the field of work, challenges may come, but you will face them with your intelligence and creativity.

Capricorn

Ganesha says many positive things are coming to the fore this week. You are likely to get success and happiness in both personal and professional fields. This week, you will be able to express your ideas and plans in a clear manner, which will strengthen your relationship with your colleagues and friends. This time is favorable for starting a new project or work. In terms of health, practicing meditation and yoga will help in increasing your mental balance. Spending time with family members will make your relationships even sweeter.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week, you will come across many new opportunities that indicate positive changes in your life. Your confidence will increase, and you will be motivated to achieve your goals. When you take important decisions in your life, do not forget to consider the advice of others. This time will also have a positive impact on your relationships. Time spent with family and friends will increase your happiness.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will be full of various opportunities and challenges for you. Your sensitivity and emotional depth will help you build strong relationships with people around you at this time. Collaborative exchange of ideas at the workplace can open new doors for you. Although you may feel some uncertainty, you should be patient. Your creativity is in your favor at this time, and you can expand your talents. In matters of love, your communication skills will help you express your feelings clearly, which will further strengthen your relationship.