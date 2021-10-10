Fostering mental health in students through games

The theme for the World Mental Health Day 2021 is going to be Mental health care for all – Let's make it a reality! 18 months from the beginning of the pandemic, people around the world are still looking for a semblance of normality. The 'new normal' as we have come to call it, is abnormal and needs to be looked at as such. While it has been important to be positive, calling the lockdown measures normal often overlook the adverse impact it is having on the psychological wellbeing of the population, especially students. As the uncertainty and fear of Covid-19 continue to grip people all over the world, there has to be a greater focus on mental wellbeing and various challenges associated with it.

Impact of the pandemic on the Psychological well-being of students

There has been significant discussion around the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of various segments of the population. However, students, which include younger school-going children, students in adolescence, and those pursuing higher education, have been the worst hit with stress and anxiety disorders, in addition to depression, affecting them in increasing numbers. There is an elevated risk of toxic stress as students cope with lack of physical interaction, limited extracurricular activities, confinement and the continued pressure of doing well at school.

The pandemic has tremendously impacted the education sector, leaving students across age groups vulnerable. According to UNESCO, for over 30 weeks between 2020 and 2021, schools were not functional globally. In India, over 32 crore school learners were impacted by October 2020, including over 16.7 crores secondary and higher education learners. Globally, at least 463 million children worldwide were unable to access remote learning during the pandemic. Clearly, the long stalling of exams and unconventional continuity in education have triggered immense anxieties in students across age groups.

Prevalence of Mental Health issues in Indian students

World Health Organisation (WHO) predicted that by end of 2020 roughly 20 per cent of Indians would suffer from some mental illnesses. According to the numbers, 56 million Indians could be suffering from depression and another 38 million from anxiety disorders. The global health organisation also states that in the current wake of the pandemic, India is the most depressed country in the world. One in six children and teenagers aged between 10-19 years of age suffer from depression. In any catastrophe or disaster, students are always the most vulnerable with tremendous peer pressure, emerging adolescence, career challenges and additional scrutiny from caregivers and parents who may be dealing with stress as well.

Gaming and Gamification for enhancing learning and mitigating stress

Various gamification approaches, including game-based learning, online gaming, or therapeutic games, all have shown benefits in addressing mental health issues in various research studies. Gamification is emerging as a promising avenue of promoting mental health, especially for students. As per a recent study conducted by Italian Universities, 79% of corporate and university learners admitted that gamified learning environment would enhance their motivation and productiveness. Motivation is a key factor for adhering to mental healthcare protocols, and hence, gamification is increasingly being associated with improving adherence to protocols.

A randomised controlled trial with 358 participants in a 2020 study using an emotional fitness game application reported that the gamified application ensured 90% adherence and retained 21% more participants, significantly increasing psychological well-being and decreasing self-reported anxiety. The study conducted by Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, MIT, published in PLOS Digital health journal, has shown that gamification is a valuable and effective platform for well-being and mental health interventions that enhance motivation, reduce attrition and controls anxiety. Similarly, other research overwhelmingly indicates that gaming contributes to de-stressing, as it acts as an avenue of expression, distraction, and relief from daily anxieties and stress.

Potential to promote Mental Health at an unmatched scale

Collaboration between Digital Health platforms with gaming platforms can change the potential of acceptability, affordability and approachability of a disease that still carries social taboo but is fast becoming one of the most threatening issues. Dedicated games, developed in collaboration with medical experts, can promote and mental wellbeing at an unmatched scale.

The digitalisation of most activities has grown rapidly during Industry 4.0 revolution because of its potential to impact social changes and impact at scale. Digital Gaming and Digital health is no exception. With the assurance of being able to be treated online without being judged and without social pressure, this represents an opportunity to promote awareness about and treatment of mental health problems. On this Mental Health Day, we need to break the stigma of talking about mental health and seeking professional support. We need to change the way we view mental health and start talking about promoting mental wellbeing, especially in weakened or vulnerable segments of the population. If students are the future of our country, then it is our responsibility to protect them, encourage them and do whatever is necessary to maximize their potential.

(The author is a distinguished public policy professional, and a former member of the United Nations, Internet Governance Forum, MAG)