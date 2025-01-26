How to balance spirituality and everyday life for inner joy

True happiness is not something we find in external sources. It does not depend on people, places, or possessions. Instead, it’s an inner state of being—a profound sense of joy that emanates from within.

This inner happiness is not fleeting; it’s eternal. The path to eternal bliss lies in spirituality.

The Three Ps of Happiness

Happiness can be defined by three Ps: Pleasure, Peace, and Purpose. Pleasure is temporary happiness derived from external sources. Peace forms the foundation of true happiness, remaining unaffected by external circumstances. Purpose represents the pinnacle of happiness, achieved through enlightenment and self-realisation. As we evolve, we transition from seeking pleasure to attaining peace, and ultimately uncovering life’s purpose: “Who am I, and why am I here?” Spirituality holds the key to these answers.

Spirituality: The Path to True Happiness

Spirituality is the science of the spirit, the soul, the atman. It’s a journey of self-discovery, self-realisation, and God-realisation. Realising the truth liberates us from the triple suffering—the pain of the body, the misery of the mind, and the agony of the ego. By walking the spiritual path, we experience the ultimate form of happiness: SatChitAnanda—Truth, Consciousness, and Bliss. At the end of our earthly journey, we merge with the Supreme Immortal Power (SIP), which we call God.

Balancing Spirituality and Everyday Life

Balancing spirituality and everyday life is about integrating spirituality into daily living. It is not about renouncing the world or adopting an ascetic lifestyle but realising our true nature as the soul. Spirituality helps us align our actions with our highest purpose.

The Power of Self-Realisation and God-Realisation

Through self-realisation, we understand that we are not the body, mind, or ego, but rather the divine soul—a spark of unique life. God-realisation, the awareness that God is omnipresent and omnipotent, transforms our lives. It fosters love, peace, and unity, erasing divisions and conflicts among people.

Karma and the Art of Acceptance and Surrender

Spirituality teaches us acceptance and surrender. Life’s challenges, whether joyous or painful, are outcomes of karma: we reap what we sow. Understanding life as a divine drama (leela) allows us to embrace what we cannot change, to do our best, and to surrender the rest to the divine.

By incorporating spiritual practices like meditation, prayer, and yoga into daily life, and by living with love, peace, and surrender, we can experience everlasting bliss.

