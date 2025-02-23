Megastar Chiranjeevi launches second edition of ‘Master of Suspense Hitchcock’

Megastar Chiranjeevi, a stalwart of Telugu cinema, recently unveiled the second edition of ‘Master of Suspense Hitchcock’, a book dedicated to the legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. The launch marks Hitchcock’s 125th birth anniversary and a century since his first film.

The book, authored by senior journalist and film writer Pulagam Chinnarayana along with IRTS officer Ravi Padi, delves deep into Hitchcock’s unparalleled contributions to cinema. The first edition, released on December 18, 2025, was a massive success, selling out within just five days, leading to an expanded second edition with fresh insights.

At the launch event, Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for Hitchcock and the efforts of the authors.

“I watched some of Hitchcock’s films during my college days. This book is something I would love to read in my free time over the next ten to fifteen days. It’s remarkable to see a book about a cinematic legend like Hitchcock in Telugu. Pulagam Chinnarayana and Ravi Padi should continue their efforts in bringing such valuable works to readers,” he said. The book boasts forewords by renowned novelist Malladi Venkata Krishnamurthy and sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Interestingly, Krishnamurthy also released a podcast appreciating the book—a first in his career.

With 62 essays contributed by 45 directors, seven writers, and ten journalists, ‘Master of Suspense Hitchcock’ is a treasure trove for cinephiles. The book also gained recognition at the Hyderabad Literature Festival (HLF), where veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar applauded the efforts of Pulagam Chinnarayana and Ravi Padi. With Chiranjeevi’s endorsement, this book is set to reach a wider audience, celebrating Hitchcock’s timeless storytelling in the Telugu literary space.