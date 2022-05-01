A project, which revolves around life-size seated figurative sculptures for open spaces, with opportunities for viewers to interact with and absorb them, have been concetualised by Shibani and Uday Chawla conceptualised.

During their travels around the world, they were inspired by the outdoor public sculptures they saw in European cities and parks. The fact that such works are deeply rooted within the living culture of India was the primary impetus for 'Moulded Magic: Sculpture on a Bench' exhibition.

The project entailed inviting a small group of artists to each create a new life-size figurative sculpture. Unlike most modernist statutes, which are placed on high pedestals out of reach of the general public, this project seeks to engage the public in an active and intimate connection with the moulded sculpted forms/installations. The sculptures in this project seek public interaction by being seated on specially designed and freshly created benches in open spaces. The works provide space and opportunity for the viewer/s to see, touch, feel, enjoy, sit alongside or behind the sculpture and pose, take a selfie, converse, and interact with it. The emphasis has been on creating magic with moulded and unique solid sculptures seated on benches. The artists chose whether to use a single figure, couples, or groups seated on variously shaped benches. The main sculpture/s are made of solid bronze or other alloys, whereas the benches are made of a variety of materials ranging from bronze to carved wood to steel or other mixed and industrial materials. And the result is this exciting collection of thirteen different sculptors' interpretations of a single concept. The sculptures, created in a variety of media, modes, and manifestations, reflect each artist's distinct aesthetics and expertise.