‘The OBCs Uprising’ unveiled: New book champions social justice and political representation

In a pivotal moment for Indian socio-political discourse, the book ‘The OBCs Uprising’ was officially launched today by Mahagatha, a platform known for blending Vedic wisdom with contemporary issues. Co-authored by senior IAS officer P. Narahari and High Court advocate Prathviraj Singh, the book delves into the historical and current challenges faced by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), while also offering a roadmap for inclusive governance.

Resulting from a five-year research journey across six Indian states, the book weaves together perspectives from academicians, political leaders, social thinkers, and youth activists. Structured in nine insightful chapters, it examines the impact of colonial policies on artisan communities, traces the evolution of reservation politics, and presents a legal analysis of Supreme Court verdicts and policy developments — from the Kaka Kalelkar and Mandal Commissions to the recent Justice Rohini panel.

One of the standout features of the book is the “OBC Manifesto,” a grassroots-driven policy charter that outlines the community’s expectations from political leadership. Highlighting key demands around representation, education, and economic empowerment, the manifesto aims to reshape India’s development narrative with OBCs at its core.

Mahagatha founder Devrishi described the book as “a modern-day yagya of awareness and transformation,” noting its alignment with the platform’s mission to awaken social consciousness through literature and storytelling.

As the authors put it, “This is not just a book — it’s a call to act, to correct historical wrongs, and to reimagine India’s future.”