Upgrade yourself

The life we are leading is the total of everything we invest. The journey of life is the outcome of what we have experienced, our perceptions, and the lessons we have learnt along the way, whether it comes to relationships, work, or even our own self. How big or small your life experience will be is determined by how much you are willing to build. Just like the size of our houses, some have small houses while others live in mansions. Similarly, life can be lived large or small, completely dependent on your viewpoint.

The first thing you can do is take stock of the life you are living right now. Next, assess for yourself if you are happy in your current circumstances. For example, do you have joy in your heart? Can you earn enough income to pay your bills and meet your needs? Do you enjoy good relations with others and so on? Once you have done this self-assessment or analysis of your life, you can ask yourself whether you are prepared enough. Do you feel ready to take on more? This is exactly what the process of transformation looks like. Once you can answer yes to the questions above, you can move on to the next preparation step.

If you take the example of a classroom, you can see that all students score different marks. Some students score high marks in the exams; some take a while to catch up with the highest scorers; others even fail. Every classroom has a motley of students who perform according to their inclination, effort, and skills. So upgrading in this example means improving yourself from whichever position you are in. And this is exactly how it works in real life as well. Upgrading yourself translates into elevating your status or life experiences from your current position. This could mean financial, spiritual, physical, emotional, mental or holistically.

The main purpose of yoga and spirituality is just this. The teachings of yoga encourage an individual to lift himself up from his current circumstances and rise above to reach the next rung of the ladder. How do we do this is the next step. First, we can start with our work and look into the efforts we put into a profession we are occupied in. The next area we can work on is diet and nutrition, ensuring that we eat nutritious food and healthy food that can only enhance the physical state of our health. And thirdly, we can move on to working on our communication skills, improving how we speak, polishing our conversation skills and presenting ourselves to the world. And also, take a look at the lifestyle that you live, which includes your surroundings, your habits, and more. Take two individuals, for example, where one wakes up by 8:00 AM or 9:00 AM, gets ready by 10 AM eats his food, may go back to sleep, or settles down in front of the television. He then spends the day either lazing or chatting with the neighbours.

On the other hand, he is the second individual who rises early in the morning, exercises for the health of his body, bathes and eats an early breakfast before heading out for work. He finishes his work and then explores his town or city in the evening. Notice the stark contrast between these two individuals and how they live their lives. One individual is an example of not making any efforts towards progress which stems from pure laziness. It does not become a question of inability but a matter of unwillingness to change one's lifestyle.

And contrary to that is the person who seeks progress and actively takes the necessary steps to achieve his goals through hard work and dedication. In this way, you also need to steer yourself sincerely towards people, places, and things that can contribute to your growth and success. And by applying such efforts, you will be able to create a life that is beautiful and filled with joy and satisfaction.