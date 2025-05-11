Every mother is a walking miracle

She nurtures, protects, and empowers, shaping lives with unwavering devotion.

In every role she plays — from caregiver to leader — she shines with quiet grace.

Today, we pause to honour her endless efforts and say: Mother, you are amazing!

God is perfect in His Creation. He created this ‘Amazing Woman’ Mother; The Super woman, the remarkable devoted never tiring woman, who always fills our lives with love and limitless strength. She has an incredible influence on our life. The word mother evokes the feelings of tenderness, protection, care, nurturing and carries a deep sense of responsibility. She can perform the jobs of several air traffic controllers with ease. The word mother reminds us of the person who always suppressed her wishes, the person who stood by us when we were right and reprimanded us when wrong. Mother for each and every one of us is a symbol of patience, resilience, hard work, devotion and firmness. She is the bank where you can deposit all your worries and hurts. She is a force that can weather any storm. To, describe a mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.

Mothers always have been a constant source of robustness and solidity whether it is from Gen X to Gen Alpha. With the changing times, mothers today are redefining what it means to be a multitasking power house. They are not just care givers, but are leaders, innovators and most importantly the problem solvers of any issue under the sky. They juggle with multiple tasks with ease and skill. They balance their career and family life and adjust their schedule. They are organised, connected and well informed and easily steer through the challenges of multitasking. Because of the pressing demands both at home and work place, mothers develop their own innovative solutions to everyday challenges. As they have to be juggling all the time, they develop strong management skills that makes them more efficient and productive.

The modern-day mother rewrites her own rules. She is the master of her mind. She wears many hats and can be seen in many roles; a professional, a mother, a partner, a friend and herself. Sometimes it’s difficult to be perfect in all roles. She feels guilty about not spending enough time with her children or not meeting her own expectations. But she doesn’t lose her battle. She is constantly striving for perfection with a baby in her arms and a lap top in front—Work for home and from home.

Today a mother’s job is not just rearing children—they are rearing the future leaders and change makers. They are striving hard to make a better and inclusive world. Mother is a super hero, a supporter and a pillar of strength, but I feel we hesitate to tell her how much we value her love and strength. Today is the time to put all your emotions in a basket and thank her for what you are today.

Mother, You Are Doing a Wonderful Job!