Hamstech Celebrates Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

Hamstech, a pioneer in creative education, celebrated Women’s Entrepreneurship Day with an engaging panel discussion featuring its alumni who have excelled in diverse creative fields. The event, held at FTCCI - Lakdikapul, celebrated the entrepreneurial achievements of women and reinforced Hamstech’s commitment to nurturing creative talent.

The event was inaugurated by Hamstech’s Founder and CEO, Ajita Yogesh, who shared her entrepreneurial journey. “When I started Hamstech in 1992, my vision was to create a platform where creativity meets opportunity. Today, seeing our alumni excel as entrepreneurs fills me with pride. Their accomplishments reflect the transformative power of education and the determination tosucceed,” she said.

The panel featured renowned alumni, including:

• Samanvita Reddy, Founder of Get Designed, a leading interior design firm offering turnkey solutions.

• Radhika Taparia, Founder of R Bakehouse, known for crafting exceptional eggless desserts and mentoring aspiring bakers.

• Pooja Toshniwal, Founder of Beyou, a fashion studio celebrated for its custom-made outfits and dedication to individuality.

• Meenakshi, Founder of Nishna Interiors, specializing in creating aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces.

• Anoosha, CEO of Luxus Design Studio, offering luxurious turnkey interior solutions.

• Srilekha, Founder of Makeup Central, a platform for professional makeup services and artist collaborations.

Each panellist shared insights from their entrepreneurial journeys, including overcoming challenges, building their brands and leveraging creativity to stand out in competitive industries. Their stories served as an inspiration to the students and attendees, showcasing the boundless potential of women entrepreneurs.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring the panellists, followed by a vote of thanks, leaving the audience motivated and empowered.

Hamstech remains committed to fostering creative excellence and providing a platform for individuals to transform their passion into successful careers, inspiring the next generation ofentrepreneurs.