Instant glow skin care tips from the kitchen

Glowing skin is typically seen as a sign of health and vitality. However, achieving radiant skin doesn’t always require expensive treatments or fancy skincare products.

Only if we give a little attention to our skin can it become lively, soft, and supple. All we have to do is devote a little time to listening to our skin’s needs.

While several beauty products claim to boost skin radiance, simple kitchen ingredients such as curd, honey, papaya, and aloe vera can be used in different combinations to make our skin bright and beautiful.

Curd and honey face pack

This face pack deeply moisturises and revitalises your skin, utilising the hydrating qualities of honey combined with the exfoliating properties of curd.

Blend 2 tablespoons curd and 1 tablespoon honey in a glass bowl until you have a smooth mixture.

Cleanse your face and apply the mixture evenly to your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Allow it to sit for 15–20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Raw milk face pack

Take 2 tablespoons of raw milk and 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder. Apply the mixture to the face and wash it off after 15 minutes. Use it twice a week, and it will lighten your skin and give a radiant look.

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and brightening properties. When combined with the moisturising effect of raw milk, this face pack becomes a potent solution for reducing blemishes and dark spots.

Take two to three tablespoons of cold raw milk, add half a tablespoon of glycerine, and mix well. Apply it to the face and lips with a cotton ball, and let it dry for 30 minutes. Wash your face with fresh water. It will result in smooth and glowing skin, and your skin will remain moisturised throughout the day.

Papaya face pack

Papaya suits all skin types. It also contains powerful enzymes, valuable vitamins, minerals, and trace elements that nourish and revitalise the skin.

Papaya is very useful for acne-prone skin. The enzymes in papaya, combined with the antimicrobial properties of honey and the astringent qualities of lemon juice, help cleanse the skin and unclog pores, killing harmful bacteria.

Take 1/2 cup ripe papaya, 1 tsp honey, 1 tsp lemon juice, and 1 tsp sandalwood powder. Cut the papaya into small pieces and mash them. Add the honey, lemon juice, and sandalwood powder, and mix well. Ensure the sandalwood has no lumps.

Apply this face pack evenly to your face and neck. Leave the mask on for at least 15 minutes. The longer you let it dry and harden, the better. Rinse it off with cold water and repeat this remedy once every three or four days.

Honeymask face pack

Mix one tablespoon of honey, two tablespoons of finely ground almond powder, and half a teaspoon of lemon juice to create a fine paste. Apply it on the face and scrub in gentle motions. Rinse off. Use this scrub and face pack twice a week for the best results.

Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with 1 teaspoon of curd to make a smooth mixture of uniform texture. Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

Apply this homemade mask to your face and leave it for 30 minutes. Rinse with clean water. It will nourish your skin.

Aloe Vera face masks

Aloe vera promotes the formation of new cells and has therapeutic effects. Additionally, it hydrates and calms without clogging pores. Using aloe vera daily after washing your face can give your skin radiant health.

Aloe vera gel is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that deeply hydrate the skin, restore moisture, and promote a youthful appearance.

It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help improve skin texture.

Combine one tablespoon of aloe vera gel, two tablespoons of milk cream, and a pinch of turmeric in a bowl and mix well. Apply the mixture evenly across your face and neck.

Allow the mask to sit for about 30 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Mix fresh aloe vera gel with hydrating ingredients like honey and rose water to form a paste. Apply it to your face, leave it for 20 minutes, and then rinse with water.

Blend one unpeeled cucumber in a blender until the consistency is watery. Separate the cucumber juice using a strainer and add two tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Apply all over the face, neck, and chin area. Let it sit for 30 minutes and rinse well with cold water.

Avocado pulp can be mixed with aloe vera gel and applied to the face to nourish and moisturise the skin. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. Fresh and raw avocado should be used. Avocado contains about 20 vitamins and minerals and is rich in antioxidants that help delay visible signs of skin ageing.

Cocoa powder & oats face pack

Mix three teaspoons of cocoa powder and two teaspoons of oats with egg white and one teaspoon each of honey and curd. Adjust the ingredients so that it forms a thick paste that doesn’t drip. If it’s too thin, add more cocoa powder. To make it thinner, add more curd or milk. For dry skin, use egg yolk instead of egg white. First, cleanse the skin and then apply the mask, avoiding the lips and the area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes with plain water.

(The author is an internationally acclaimed beauty expert, known as the Herbal Queen of India)