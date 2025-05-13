Rebuilding hope with purpose

Representing the beautiful and modern Buddhist country of Japan at the 72nd Miss World competition, Kiana Tomita stands out not just for her grace and elegance, but for her deep commitment to academic excellence, humanitarian service, and global awareness. Currently in Hyderabad, Telangana — the proud host of the pageant from May 7 to 31 — Kiana is making a mark far beyond the stage.

A Ph.D. student in Japan, Kiana is researching natural disasters, a subject close to her heart and deeply rooted in her homeland’s history. “Being from Japan, a country that experiences many earthquakes, I’ve seen the devastating effects of natural disasters firsthand,” she said during her visit. “My research focuses on how we can prepare and build resilience, not just for ourselves, but globally.”

Her academic journey reflects her passion for leadership and service. Kiana holds two master’s degrees in women’s leadership — one from the University of Cambridge and another from the University of Edinburgh. These prestigious institutions shaped her vision of combining scholarly insight with real-world impact. “I wanted to explore how women can become stronger leaders, especially in crisis situations,” she shared. “Combining this with my current research, I aim to shed light on the struggles of women and children affected by natural disasters.”

Her Beauty with a Purpose project, titled “Rise Together,” brings this vision to life. It is a nationwide initiative in Japan focused on disaster relief, education, and community rebuilding. As part of the project, Kiana has immersed herself in the aftermath of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. She visited the affected nuclear power plant, interviewed survivors, and documented their stories to better understand the lasting trauma and recovery needs. But Kiana’s efforts are not limited to the past. She is currently leading a national campaign to aid recovery in both Fukushima and in regions impacted by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Acting as an ambassador for the rebuilding process, she has helped organize large-scale reconstruction events to bring hope and resources to some of the hardest-hit communities. “Rise Together is about more than rebuilding structures — it’s about restoring dignity, creating awareness, and building resilient communities,” she said.

A strong advocate for education, Kiana also leads disaster-preparedness workshops in schools across Japan. Her goal is to equip students with practical knowledge and proactive skills, fostering a culture of preparedness. “It is important to educate children, our future, about the impact of natural disasters and how to respond to them. This builds stronger, safer communities,” she emphasized.

When reflecting on global challenges like climate change and inequality, Kiana speaks with clarity and conviction. “The crisis of climate change is not just about the regions directly affected,” she explained. “It is about learning from one another and supporting each other, regardless of where we are. Sharing knowledge and experience is crucial in facing these challenges.”

She also emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment worldwide. “Women around the world still face many barriers—lack of representation, limited access to education. But confidence and visibility are powerful tools,” she noted. “Social media, for example, gives us a platform to amplify our voices and reach a global audience.”

For Kiana, arriving in India has been a long-awaited moment. “I had planned to visit India last year, but I missed my flight due to visa issues. So finally, being here in Telangana is very exciting for me,” she smiled.

To aspiring Miss World contestants, Kiana offered heartfelt encouragement. “I absolutely encourage beautiful and strong women from all over the world to participate. It’s not just about outer beauty—it’s about sharing our stories, celebrating our cultures, and promoting the values we believe in.”

With poise, intellect, and purpose, Kiana Tomita is redefining what it means to wear the crown. As Miss World Japan 2025, she is not only representing her country with pride but inspiring a global audience to rise together, rebuild with compassion, and lead with purpose.