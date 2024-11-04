Solid fuel use in homes linked to higher gestational diabetes risk

As North India grapples with worsening air quality, a recent study sheds light on an added health risk for pregnant women in regions with high pollution levels. The study, conducted by researchers from Zunyi Medical University in China, reveals that using solid fuels like coal, wood, and crop residue in households can significantly elevate the risk of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) in expectant mothers.

Gestational diabetes is a common pregnancy complication with potentially serious long-term health impacts on both mothers and their children. The condition, marked by high blood sugar levels, not only increases the likelihood of complications during childbirth but also raises the risk of future diabetes for the mother. Moreover, children born to mothers with GDM have a higher chance of developing childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes later in life.

The study involved 4,338 women, all with a mean age of 27 years, of whom 302 were diagnosed with GDM. The findings, published in Scientific Reports, showed that pregnant women who relied on solid fuels for cooking and heating had a notably higher risk of GDM than those who used clean energy sources. Researchers observed that these women also tended to have higher prenatal body mass indices (BMIs) and experienced lower physical activity levels and sleep duration compared to those without GDM.

The study’s lead researchers highlighted the importance of understanding household air pollution as a critical factor in women’s health during pregnancy. “Our study showed that household solid-fuel usage increases the susceptibility to GDM,” the researchers noted, emphasizing the importance of addressing household pollution to protect pregnant women. “This presents a new perspective on the adverse effects of household air pollution on pregnant women.”

Interestingly, the study also underscored the potential of a healthy lifestyle in mitigating GDM risk, even for women exposed to household air pollution. Pregnant women who followed healthy lifestyle habits — including a balanced diet, adequate sleep, regular physical activity, and weight management — were found to have a lower incidence of GDM. Higher intake of vegetables, fruits, and vitamin D supplementation further reduced their risk, according to the study.

These findings come at a time when air quality in major North Indian cities has plummeted to dangerous levels. In Delhi, for example, air pollution remains in the ‘very poor’ category, with smog blanketing the capital and sparking health warnings from officials. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), prolonged exposure to this type of air pollution exacerbates respiratory and cardiovascular issues, raising the stakes for vulnerable populations, especially pregnant women.

This study underscores the need for urgent action in both improving air quality and promoting cleaner energy sources for household use. As women face unique health challenges during pregnancy, policies that encourage the adoption of cleaner energy sources can be a crucial step toward ensuring healthier pregnancies and reducing GDM risk. Additionally, spreading awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy could provide further protection for women in polluted regions.