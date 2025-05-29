Sudha Reddy hosts ‘Beauty with a purpose’ gala

Philanthropist and business leader Sudha Reddy welcomed 108 Miss World 2025 delegates and Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, to her private residence, Mon Amour Palais, for the first-ever ‘Beauty With A Purpose Gala’. The event, themed ‘Midnight Pearls’, celebrated Indian heritage, hospitality, and global humanitarianism, marking a landmark cultural evening in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

A showcase of elegance and compassion, the gala immersed guests in Telangana’s rich traditions through curated décor by Khushi Singh, featuring a white-and-gold palette, pearl accents, and lush floral installations. The night blended Indian artistry with global sophistication.

The culinary journey reflected India’s gastronomic evolution, blending reimagined regional classics—like tender coconut carpaccio and paneer mille-feuille—with Asian fusion dishes and European favourites, culminating in an exquisite fusion dessert spread uniting mithai with global pâtisserie.

Highlights included a stirring performance by Tabla & Sons, a flashmob by delegates, and the impactful Beauty With A Purpose presentations. The top five humanitarian projects were honoured on stage, reinforcing the event’s mission of global empowerment.

The guestlist featured Indian royalty and luminaries such as Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, Dr. Madhu Chopra, Jayesh Ranjan, and Mrs. Lakshmi Puri, former UN Assistant Secretary-General. Sudha Reddy wore a dramatic Gaurav Gupta creation from the Aarohanam collection, embodying the evening’s fusion of symbolism and sophistication.

Sudha Reddy remarked, “This gathering was a tribute to Indian culture and to the extraordinary women driving global change.” Julia Morley praised the event, calling it “a powerful reminder of using beauty as a force for unity and purpose.”

The gala left an indelible mark—celebrating cultural exchange, collective action, and the enduring spirit of beauty with a purpose.