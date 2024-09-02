Tamrapatra Live: An evening of divine dance and Annamacharya’s poetry

The enchanting classical dance performance, Tamrapatra Live, offered an exceptional blend of Annamacharya’s poetry and classical dance, captivating audiences with its mesmerizing portrayal. Held in Hyderabad and presented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Shankarananda Kalakshetra in association with the Department of Culture, Government of Telangana, the event showcased five of India’s leading classical dancers: Ananda Shankar Jayant, Anupama Kylash, Deepika Reddy, Gopika Varma, and Vaibhav Arekar.

The evening commenced with a tribute to Saint Annamacharya, setting a reverent tone for the performances. Vaibhav Arekar’s poignant rendition depicted Krishna’s farewell to Radha as he departed Brindavan for Mathura, capturing the emotional gravity of their parting. Gopika Varma brought Radha to life through Mohiniattam, illustrating the depth of Radha’s love and longing for Krishna with grace and fluidity.

The program transitioned to the portrayal of Alamelumanga and Sri Venkateswara, with Deepika Reddy’s Kuchipudi performance highlighting the poem’s themes of equality between the Goddess and the deity. Reddy’s performance included insightful commentary, remarking that Annamacharya was a pioneer of feminism, recognizing the equal divinity of both figures.

Anupama Kylash took on the role of Alamelumanga, skillfully expressing the Goddess’s yearning through her exquisite abhinaya. Her nuanced performance offered a rich interpretation of the divine love described in the sankeerthana. The evening concluded with Ananda Shankar Jayant’s vibrant Bharatanatyam performance, celebrating the union of Alamelumanga and Venkateswara with dynamic expression and energy.

The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, reflecting their appreciation for the rare and beautifully executed program. Dr. Mammidi Harikrishna, Director of Culture, Government of Telangana, commended the dancers and the innovative concept behind Tamrapatra Live, underscoring its success in bringing classical arts and poetry to life.