Teodora Miltenova’s journey: From Bulgaria to the Miss World Stage

For Teodora Miltenova, a radiant and determined young woman from Bulgaria, the journey to the Miss World stage began not with ambition, but with encouragement—and a simple, heartfelt conversation among friends.

“Hello world, my name is Teodora, and I am from Bulgaria,” she begins with grace and warmth. She recalls a moment that sparked it all: “We were speaking with friends one day, and they said, ‘We should see you on TV, we want to see you on TV.’”

That casual remark planted the seed of a life-changing idea. “It created the idea of me being part of Miss World,” says Teodora. “People from Bulgaria really encouraged me and motivated me to keep going.”

With the support of her community behind her, she took a leap of faith. “I went through the application process and everything went well,” she recalls. “It was all very natural, and I became part of Miss World—and it’s very beautiful.”

Born in the southern Bulgarian town of Petrich and now 24 years old, Teodora is as much a woman of intellect as she is of elegance. A Cyber Security Analyst by profession, she holds a First Class Honours degree in Business Computing and Engineering. In a field often dominated by men, she is a proud advocate for women in tech, breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes every step of the way.

“I’m determined to inspire the next generation,” she says, “and lead innovation through exciting global projects.” Her confidence and drive are unmistakable, both on the stage and in the world of technology.

To Teodora, Miss World is far more than a title. It represents a mission. “Miss World gives me purpose,” she explains. “It gives me that meaning to keep going, to do good for communities, to share love and share warmth with people.”

Her experience since arriving has only deepened that sense of purpose. “My journey here has been amazing so far,” Teodora says. “People are so welcoming, so nice, warm, lovable. I am forever grateful to India and everyone for everything that you do for us.”

There’s a sincere glow in her voice as she speaks about her gratitude. “I really appreciate it, and it has so much meaning for me,” she says. “I want to share my love and my energy with you as well.”

With humility and affection, Teodora Miltenova closes her reflection with a heartfelt tribute: “Thank you so much. Namaste, India.”

Through her story, Teodora reminds us that sometimes the greatest journeys begin with a small spark—nurtured by community, guided by purpose, and carried forward by love and ambition.