Vahbiz Dorabjee opens up about her relationship status

Actress and influencer Vahbiz Dorabjee opened up about her relationship status during an exclusive interaction.

When asked if she was single, the ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’ actress confirmed that she was indeed not seeing anyone at the moment.

Vahbiz said: “I’m focusing on myself, my lane, my growth. I’m very old-school when it comes to relationships. I believe in the 90s kind of love—loyalty, emotional availability, togetherness.”

She added that today’s swipe culture feels very scary to her.

“I want someone who adds value to my life, who is my equal, ambitious yet family-oriented,” Vahbiz added.

Reflecting on her acting journey, she revealed that her ride has been a long one.

Vahbiz shared: “My first launch was in ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’. I don’t even remember the year exactly—it was around 2011. As an actor, I’ve grown a lot since then. The funny thing is, I never wanted to become an actor. I actually wanted to be a model. But due to family pressure, I didn’t want to return to Pune. One thing led to another, and I started giving auditions. The rest is history. That show happened, and I fell in love with the art of acting. Fortunately, it turned out to be a superhit, and since then there’s been no looking back.”

She was asked, “Television schedules are often said to be extremely hectic. What’s your take?”

To this, the ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ actor stated: “Absolutely. Television is a very demanding medium. When you sign up, you know what you’re committing to. Sometimes there are telecast pressures, and you can’t let your production down. But the truth is, our bodies can only take so much. I believe today’s world requires a balanced and holistic lifestyle. Long hours, irregular food, disturbed sleep—all of this affects health deeply.”

Sharing if reducing the working hours for TV actors might help, Vahbiz said: “If that happens, it will be a blessing. It will not only improve the performances of actors but also their health. Everyone will benefit.”