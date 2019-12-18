In India, mental illness gets family support

43-year-old Ameesha Patel said Indians get abundant care from family and friends as compared to the first world

Actress Ameesha Patel feels that India is ahead of the first world countries when it comes to familial support for mental illness.

Ameesha, the 43 year old actress, who recently walked the ramp for a fundraising fashion show which was held for the awareness around Parkinson's disease.

The fundraiser was organised by Aneel Kashi Murarka, founder of 'Ample Missiion' and fashion designer Archana Kochhar.

Asked about the state of mental health in India, she said that it's getting more awareness now.

"I think mental illness is something that has existed always, and in some way, all of us have suffered from it. At some point, we feel that we need a shrink. Luckily, we get friends and family to support us.

I think that's where India is ahead of the first world countries, because there they don't have this much familial support. So when they're mentally down, they depend on doctors, psychologists and psychiatrists," she said.

Which causes is she most passionate about? Cancer and upliftment of women.

"I had a lot of people suffering from cancer in my family, my grandparents both passed away because of cancer. In the medical field, any amount of research we do is less."

"Then, there is upliftment of women, children, and the girl child, especially. I think it's a big disease in our society where they feel the girl is a negative and a disadvantage," said the 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' actor.