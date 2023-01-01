Kaushiki Rathore looking forward to a better year





Actress Kaushiki Rathore, who is seen playing the role of Sumona in the show 'Durga Aur Charu', shared how 2022 was for her and what she wishes for the upcoming year.

Talking about the same, Kaushiki says: "Well, 2022 wasn't that good for me as I was majorly out of work for most of the time but I am glad that it is ending on a good note as my new show has been launched. Every year something good and bad happens so similarly, 2022 was also full of ups and downs for me, but I believe that it's a part of life. We can only hope to get stronger - physically, mentally and professionally, with each passing day." Sharing the best thing that has happened to her in 2022, Kaushiki adds: "It would be none other than my show 'Durga Aur Charu'. I am glad that I got the opportunity to play a crucial character in the show and entertain the audience with my acting skills. People have been appreciating me a lot for my performance, which is surely the best thing for an actor." Kaushiki has been seen in shows like 'Krishna Chali London', 'Gudiya Hamara Sabhi Pe Bhari' and many more.

When asked about her resolutions, Kaushiki says: "I do not really believe in resolutions because they are made according to the circumstances. All I can expect for 2023 is to get a lot of joy and happiness in everyone's life. I hope and look forward to great things in 2023 and continue to entertain my beloved audience."