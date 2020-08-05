Yogic techniques to transform a negative mind

Stress, worry, anxiety, anger, envy are some of the many negative emotions that cause us to stumble in life. While these emotions are natural, they can be destructive if we do not practice awareness. There are many dimensions to health it, i.e. physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional. It is important to maintain a balance between all these aspects. Here are five ways in which you can become aware of your mind. Creating this fine balance will help you stay aligned and positive.

Physical fitness- Asanas

Everyone should definitely focus on their physical health, and this includes fitness through Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar, and various other asanas. Exercise allows you to channel your frustrations or negative emotions by sweating it out. Working out releases endorphins in the body that make you feel good, and lift your mood instantly.

Taking care of your mental health

Spend a few minutes each day in the morning, at night or both planning ahead for the day. Evaluate the day's activities and incidents at night for a self-check. Developing this sense of clarity of how you want your day to be will ensure you play an active part in making it happen. This form of self-care will help you remain calm, and keep you prepared for whatever the day brings. Avoid stress and anxiety by setting up a process of planning into your routine.

The power of nature

In order to lead a stress-free life, it is important to connect with nature. Nature has a profoundly positive impact on our thoughts, and attitude. Nature helps put many things into perspective and also encourages the habit of gratitude. Find a few minutes every day for a walk anywhere in a garden or a park. Breathe in the fresh air, and admire the beautiful flowers.

Meditation benefits- Bheej Dhyan/Aarambh Dhyan

The mind is very much like a fertile land where we plant the seeds of our thoughts, and actions for our life. For a plant to grow beautifully, it needs its share of sunlight, fertilizer, and water. Much like a plant, how we nurture our mind and our energies will be reflected in the way that we grow. Bheej Dhyan is the meditation technique that teaches us to pause in life. We can use this method to sow the seeds that can bring about great improvement in our life. Whether we want to start a new habit, change our response, or behaviour all depends on the mind.

Master your breath

Bhastrika Pranayama

Method

• Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

• Straighten your back and close your eyes

• Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

• Inhale and fill your lungs with air

• Exhale completely

• Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)