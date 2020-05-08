Yummy art: Relish & savour it

Hyderabad: Creativity knows no bounds. With plenty of time to spare, people are giving free rein to their ideas and dreams. This is exemplified in the works of Likitha Katragadda, a resident of Saket, Kapra, who is presently pursuing CA.

As a child she and her sister Mahitha would draw, and the sceneries and sketches are still with them. Recreating the drawings into dishes was a thought that came to mind her during the lockdown – a blessing in disguise.

With enough time on hand, Likitha started preparing dishes. She says, "I have always been fond of cooking and for the past 5 years, I have been cooking different dishes. I just came across our childhood drawings.

That was when I thought of doing something interesting and started my channel 'The food style' around 4 days ago." She has come up with a unique challenge in her YouTube channel named 'Recreating childhood art as food'.

She adds further, "This challenge was all about recreating the sketches that my sister and I drew in our childhood into dishes. The time to prepare each food depends on the dish.

The minimum time to cook and prepare the dish is around 30 minutes. To prepare these dishes, I have not used any artificial colors or ingredients.

I have not made any non-vegetarian dishes yet. I have made around ten such videos and dishes, which she has not yet uploaded."

At present, her channel has uploaded 2 quarantine challenges episode video. Her first video with 785 views was about how she recreated her drawing of cherries into dish of 'beetroot cutlets'.

Her second which was uploaded a day ago with 328 views was recreating a drawing of scenery of the village into the dish of named 'sweet village'.

Likitha makes these dishes with ingredients like different flavored rice, chocolate, dates, fried onions, raisins, different vegetables, fruits and blue butterfly pea flower.

"Apart from these two videos, I have also made videos of the same challenges with dishes such as SpongeBob SquarePants fruit custard, chocolate drums, the poo cartoon cake and many others which I would be uploading soon," adds Likitha.