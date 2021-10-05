'Zemoso' launches 'Zariya'

Nine-year-old Hyderabad headquartered product studio 'Zemoso', has announced doubling of its workforce from 300 to 600 by 2022 and to hire 2000 additional workforce by 2023. 'Zemoso' currently employs 300 people in India (Hyderabad) & the USA (Dallas, TX). It has also announced a new initiative to help women who are on a work break to get back to work. 'Zemoso' is a fast-growing company and has been listed by Deloitte India under fast 50 for three years since its inception.



The Niche Product Studio 'Zemoso' has launched a unique initiative called "Women Back to Work" to enable women engineers who have taken a career break to get back to work, Satish Madhira, CEO, 'Zemoso', says. 30 per cent of our workforce is women, our motive and focus to promote women at work is to bring gender diversity to our workplace. They bring in unique viewpoints, ideas and insights and we consider them vital to our growth. Our current men-women ratio is at 2.5:1, we actively invite women engineers who have taken a career break from 6 months to - 6 years to get back to work with 'Zemoso'.

'Zemoso's' core team consists of deep product expertise in taking products from idea to scale. Talking about its successful business model and its growth plans, Satish Madhira, CEO, 'Zemoso', says "We are growing geographically one at a time. Our next expansion is in Canada where we have incorporated an office in Waterloo. Over the next 9 months, we will begin operations in Europe. We are also actively looking to expand our presence in Latin America.". A self-funded company 'Zemoso' had maintained a compounded annual growth rate of over 67per cent. Over the next 3 years, our goal is to grow 600 per cent from our FY 2021 numbers, he adds.

The business model of 'Zemoso' has various outcome-tied models including equity participation for the right startups apart from capacity pricing models for larger startups/companies that have found product-market ﬁt.