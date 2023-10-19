Live
- Sindhu beats Indonesia’s Gregoria, enters the quarters of Denmark Open
- Don't punish Raje due to me: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to BJP
- Gujarat crackdown: 851 raids, 105 arrests & 27 licenses revoked in statewide illicit spa operations
- Moderation in inflation bolstered macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI
- Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights
- Tata Motors picks up 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger
- SoftBank to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,024 crore: Report
- State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K
- Let’s Be Brave Together: Maybelline New York does the ‘Brave Talk’ on World Mental Health Day
- Bombing of Gaza Hospital 'unjustifiable', reiterate support for 2-state solution: Kharge
Know your Candidate: M Parameshwar Reddy
Festival of Democracy Know your Candidate: M Parmeshwar Reddy Party: Indian National Congress Constituency: Uppal Profile of the candidate ...
Festival of Democracy
Know your Candidate: M Parmeshwar Reddy
Party: Indian National Congress
Constituency: Uppal
Profile of the candidate
Constituency: Uppal
Name of the candidate: M Parmeshwar Reddy
Date of Birth: 1981
Qualification: B.Com
Political Experience: Currently Block A Congress party president of Uppal and also during United Andhra Pradesh was a corporator in Ramanthapur.
Spouse: Rajitha Reddy who is a corporator of Uppal at present
Hobbies: Social service, did various social services during the Pandemic and helped many needed getting various government schemes.
