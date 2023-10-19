  • Menu
Know your Candidate: M Parameshwar Reddy
Festival of Democracy

Know your Candidate: M Parmeshwar Reddy

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Uppal

Profile of the candidate

Constituency: Uppal

Name of the candidate: M Parmeshwar Reddy

Date of Birth: 1981

Qualification: B.Com

Political Experience: Currently Block A Congress party president of Uppal and also during United Andhra Pradesh was a corporator in Ramanthapur.

Spouse: Rajitha Reddy who is a corporator of Uppal at present

Hobbies: Social service, did various social services during the Pandemic and helped many needed getting various government schemes.

