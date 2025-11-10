GTA 6 May Be Pushed Back, Yet GTA 5 Could Rejoin the PS Plus Library

Rockstar Games and Sony haven’t confirmed anything official, but Dealabs leaker billbil-kun is back with some early details on the latest PlayStation Plus GTA 5. He claims that GTA 5 will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on November 18. If you only have Essential, it won’t be available to you this time.

The GTA 5 addition would not be new to GTA 5 PS Plus return. However, the game has not been available for free through the subscription service for a year, and this will be the first opportunity to return to Los Santos for free.

It is very likely that at least once, the 220 million copies sold worldwide, you have played GTA 5. However, if it is still the case, this could be a great opportunity to dive into the sprawling open world, famous narrative and its absolutely iconic city. And yes, our Rockstar Games updates still stands: criminally fun, huge in scale, and brimming with acerbic wit.

In GTA 6 delay news, Grand Theft Auto VI has officially been delayed to November 19, 2026. The delay was announced on November 6 as part of Take-Two’s quarterly earnings call. In a statement given to IGN, the company said that the GTA 6 release delay will be used to make sure it can meet the “expectations of our players”. They also said Rockstar has their full support, and that they “anticipate delivering the largest and most innovative entertainment experience in gaming”.

GTA 6 was originally set for fall 2025, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick previously saying in an interview that despite rumors the game was still on track to hit the mark. In the end, fans are just going to have to wait a little longer—but hopefully for a much sharper, more refined experience