Sonam Wangchuk Detained as Ladakh Protests Over Sixth Schedule Status

Ladakh, a peaceful region with beautiful landscapes, is facing serious problems. The central BJP government made it a Union Territory in 2019 but has not kept its promise to give it Sixth Schedule status, which would allow the region to govern itself more.

Sonam Wangchuk, a famous educationist, innovator, and climate activist, has led the movement for these rights. On September 10, he and others began a hunger strike. Fifteen days later, a youth-led demonstration turned violent, leaving four people dead.

The government labeled Wangchuk and other protestors as “anti-national.” On September 27, Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act. Authorities also blocked SECMOL, his educational institute, from receiving foreign funds, and several others were detained.

The government called Wangchuk a threat, but he only promoted peaceful protests. He is famous for his work in education, ice stupas, and solar projects in Ladakh.

The Leh Apex Body has paused talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs until Wangchuk is released, protestors are not labeled anti-national, and a judicial inquiry is set up into the violence.