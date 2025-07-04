CUET UG 2025 Result Released – Check Score Online Easily

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the CUET UG 2025 result. Over 13 lakh students waited for it. You can check your score at cuet.nta.nic.in or examinationservices.nic.in.

To check your result, enter your admit card number, birth date, and Captcha.

The test was from May 13 to June 4, 2025. It was done on a computer. There were 3 parts:

Part 1: 13 languages

Part 2: 23 subjects

Part 3: General Aptitude

Each right answer gives 5 points. Each wrong answer loses 1 point.

Last year, some students had to take the test again because of mistakes. The final result last year came on July 28.