CUET UG 2025 Result Released – Check Score Online Easily

CUET UG 2025 Result Released – Check Score Online Easily
CUET UG 2025 Result Released – Check Score Online Easily

Highlights

CUET UG 2025 results are out. Over 13 lakh students can check their scores online at cuet.nta.nic.in using admit card number and birth date. Get details on the exam and how to download scorecards.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the CUET UG 2025 result. Over 13 lakh students waited for it. You can check your score at cuet.nta.nic.in or examinationservices.nic.in.

To check your result, enter your admit card number, birth date, and Captcha.

The test was from May 13 to June 4, 2025. It was done on a computer. There were 3 parts:

  • Part 1: 13 languages
  • Part 2: 23 subjects
  • Part 3: General Aptitude

Each right answer gives 5 points. Each wrong answer loses 1 point.

Last year, some students had to take the test again because of mistakes. The final result last year came on July 28.

