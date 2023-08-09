New Delhi: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Pearson, the world’s leading learning and assessment company, have forged a partnership aimed at enhancing the employability skills of Indian youth. This collaboration will bring Pearson VUE’s IT Specialist Certification and Pearson’s English Language Testing programs, namely Versant and Mondly, to NSDC’s eLearning Platforms.

With a history of pioneering the computer-based testing industry for several decades, Pearson VUE administers over 19 million certification and licensure exams annually across various sectors including academia, IT, and healthcare. The IT Specialist Certification program from Pearson VUE comprehensively validates knowledge encompassing software development, networking, and security. Its curriculum and practice tools provide indispensable training for aspiring IT professionals.

The partnership was formally announced on July 30th at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023, held at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The announcement took place in the presence of the Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Skills, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji. The partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of the National Skill Development Corporation, and Mr. Vinay Swamy, Country Head for Pearson India.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, stated, “Cultivating a brighter and more competitive future for our nation's youth is a paramount endeavour. Our partnership with Pearson marks a significant step towards empowering Indian youth with the skills demanded by today's job market. The infusion of Pearson VUE's esteemed certification testing programs into NSDC's eLearning Platforms will undoubtedly amplify employability prospects. Together, we embark on a journey to equip our youth with the expertise and language proficiency vital to succeed in an evolving professional landscape. This collaboration stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurture skill excellence and career growth for the youth of India.”

Dr Gary Gates, Managing Director of Pearson VUE, the division responsible for the IT Specialist Certification program, emphasized, “Partnering with NSDC in this transformative initiative highlights Pearson's commitment to empowering India's workforce with cutting-edge skills and language proficiency. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance accessibility of the globally relevant IT Specialist Certification program, which confirms the foundational IT skills today’s employers seek. Additionally, Pearson’s English language testing programs enable learners to further thrive in today's competitive job market.”

Dr Gates concluded, "Together with NSDC, Pearson is dedicated to fostering a future-ready workforce that will contribute significantly to India's economic growth and technological advancement."

As a global leader in high-stakes examination development and delivery, Pearson VUE operates an extensive network of nearly 20,000 highly secure test centres worldwide, facilitating online testing in more than 180 countries. Pearson’s Versant is an efficient language testing solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for businesses by accurately and fairly evaluating candidates' language proficiency. Meanwhile, the Mondly platform, a global online language learning solution, offers top-tier instruction in English and 40 other languages through its app, website, virtual reality, and augmented reality products.