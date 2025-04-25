Group-I: TGPSC releases certificate verification schedule for PwD candidates

Hyderabad: TGPSC on Thursday hosted the schedule for second spell of certificate verification for shortfalls under PwD categories and the hall ticket numbers of candidates shortlisted for verification of certificates for the various posts falling under Group-l.

The verification of certificates is scheduled to be held on Saturday from 10:30 am at Telangana Public Service Commission, Pratibha Bhavan, Mukarram Jahi Road, Nampally.

The candidates have to download the verification material available from the Commission website. (https://www.tspsc.gov.in). The candidates have to exercise web options which will be available from April 25 to 26 on TGPSC website. The candidate should show utmost care while exercising web options, as these web options will be considered for final selection and the PwD candidates have to attend Medical Boards on the same day, said a senior officer, TGPSC.