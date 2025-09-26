  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in
x

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in

Highlights

IBPS PO 2025 Prelims result will be released today. Check your scores, cut-offs, and qualifying status for the IBPS PO Main exam on the official website ibps.in. Stay updated!

The IBPS PO 2025 Prelims result will be announced today, September 26, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website, ibps.in, once the link is available.

How to Check the Result

  • Go to ibps.in
  • Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link
  • Enter your registration or roll number and date of birth or password
  • View and download your scorecard

What You Will See on the Scorecard

  • Your name and category
  • Details about the exam
  • Your registration and roll numbers
  • Scores for each section and overall
  • The highest possible score
  • The cut-off marks

If you score above the cut-off, you will qualify for the IBPS PO Main exam. You will get further instructions by email or SMS.

Job Details

  • There are 5,208 PO/MT job openings.
  • Many major banks are hiring, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, and others.
  • Keep checking ibps.in for updates on the result.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick