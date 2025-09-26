IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in

The IBPS PO 2025 Prelims result will be announced today, September 26, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website, ibps.in, once the link is available.

How to Check the Result

Go to ibps.in

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link

Enter your registration or roll number and date of birth or password

View and download your scorecard

What You Will See on the Scorecard

Your name and category

Details about the exam

Your registration and roll numbers

Scores for each section and overall

The highest possible score

The cut-off marks

If you score above the cut-off, you will qualify for the IBPS PO Main exam. You will get further instructions by email or SMS.

Job Details