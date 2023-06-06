IIT Delhi, IIM Rohtak improve in NIRF ranking

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak and IIT Delhi have improved their position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The IIM has witnessed a significant jump in its ranking from the 16th position in 2022 to the 12th position to the management ranking this year.

With this achievement, IIM Rohtak becomes the only highly ranked management institute in Haryana.

The IIT Delhi has also improved its ranking in the overall category from its earlier rank of four to three.

IIM Rohtak was the first IIM to be set up in North India and is the only IIM in the Nation Capital Region. According to the IIM, the institute's rank has seen a consistent increase from the 29th rank five years ago to 12th this year.

Currently, the IIM Rohtak is the largest IIM in terms of student strength with nearly 1700 students in various long duration programmes.

The institute said that the IIM has done research and consulting projects for multiple institutions and departments like the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tourism and NDRF.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has been declared number one management institution in the NIRF ranking, followed by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has achieved the third position in the ranking.

Speaking of the NIRF India Rankings 2023, Prof P.V. Rao, Dean, Planning, and Head Rankings Cell, IIT Delhi, said that IIT Delhi has been consistently doing exceedingly well in the NIRF rankings.

"It has retained its 2nd rank in the engineering category consecutively for the last five years. This year, the institute has improved its ranking in the overall category from its earlier rank of four to three. In the research category also, the institute is in the top three," he said.

He said that the research contributions made by the IIT Delhi faculty and researchers have played a key role in the rankings of the institute.

He said that IIT Delhi has also been consistently doing very well in terms of innovative teaching methodology.

He added that the institute has built a research ecosystem so that faculty and students can excel in research. "The start-up and innovative culture on campus put our students ahead of their peers," he said.