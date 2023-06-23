IIT Delhi's Open House for JEE Advanced Qualified female candidates

New Delhi: IIT Delhi will organise an Open House on Saturday in hybrid mode for female candidates and persons with disabilities who have qualified the JEE (Advanced) 2023.

At the one-day event featuring interactive sessions, the JEE (Advanced) 2023 qualified female and PwD candidates will get an opportunity to interact with the Deans, IIT Delhi faculty members, and student volunteers representing various academic departments to understand the academic and career prospects in various disciplines.

The IIT Delhi said that the event organised by the Initiative for Gender Equity and Sensitisation (IGES) and the Office of Accessible Education (OAE) at the institute, holds immense significance for promoting diversity and gender equity at IIT Delhi.

The Open House will facilitate the candidates to learn about the various scholarships, fellowships, and other resources to support a student's academic journey at IIT Delhi. During the event, the candidates can also interact with the current students, who will share their first-hand experiences of campus life, extracurricular activities, and the supportive community at IIT Delhi, the IIT administration added.

According to the administration, the female candidates can take a tour of the institute, during which they can explore the various campus facilities, including the library, hostels, eateries, and other infrastructure that facilitates an excellent learning experience.

"The Open House will allow the attendees to learn about the vibrant academic and extracurricular life on the IIT Delhi campus. The institute is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for students to thrive", said Prof. Shuchi Sinha, Convenor, IGES.

At the Open House, they can learn about the support systems, accessibility, academic accommodations, and assistive devices offered by the Office of Accessible Education, Sinha added.

"The Open House-related activities will start at 9 a.m. The institute aims to provide accommodations and ensure an accessible learning environment for Students with Disabilities on the campus. The open house will give students a glimpse of the inclusive culture we intend to foster in the institute", said Prof. Vikram Singh, Faculty Advisor, OAE.