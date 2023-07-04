IIT Guwahati launches Online Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Coursera

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, India's #7 top engineering institute, is launching an online Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree Program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, Coursera. This online degree prepares learners for high-paying, fast-growing careers in data science and artificial intelligence.











Data science and artificial intelligence (AI) skills have become critical across roles and industries, driven by improved digital access and the rapid adoption of generative AI. The National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes on training and preparing professionals in cutting-edge areas that are fast gaining prominence, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data analysis, etc., for enhancing the employability of the youth. NEP 2020 further highlights the importance of increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, tech roles, including AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts, and data scientists, are expected to grow by more than 30% by 2028.



To meet this demand and implement NEP 2020 recommendations, IIT Guwahati is opening up access to the completely online degree program through multiple admissions pathways. Anyone after Class XII or its equivalent, with mathematics as a compulsory subject, can apply. Those eligible and registered for JEE Advanced (in any year) will get direct admission, while those without can complete an online course and gain entry based on their performance.



The degree rewards learning throughout with multiple exit options. Learners can exit the program by converting their credits into a certificate, diploma, degree, and, ultimately, an honour’s degree. To maximize flexibility and engagement, online courses are primarily asynchronous, enabling students to learn at their own pace, while optional campus visits provide opportunities to engage with faculty and peers.



Students build a coding foundation before progressing to specialized subjects, including generative AI, deep learning, computer vision, and data mining. They enhance their learning through group projects, real-world case studies, and internships. Industry micro-credentials are offered in the program and recognized as prior learning, enabling students to expand job-relevant knowledge.



“This program teaches students the digital skills they need to thrive in the modern workforce. They graduate knowing how to implement the latest AI and data science techniques in any field, setting them up for success in their careers,” said Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati.

Graduates can pursue more than 4,00,000 open roles in India, including AI engineer, data engineer, ML engineer, and data analyst. Students receive job placement support from IIT Guwahati and access to Coursera’s skill-based recruitment platform, Coursera Hiring Solutions. IIT Guwahati graduates have secured positions at leading companies, including Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, L&T, and Intel.



“We're honoured to expand our partnership with IIT Guwahati, enabling learners across the globe to earn a degree from one of India’s best institutions that prepares them for high-demand roles,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer, Coursera. “AI is transforming the world, and we need professionals who can harness this technology. With multiple pathways to admissions, more students can apply and take hold of their futures.”



Applications for the BSc (Honours) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence program open on July 19, 2023, and classes are scheduled to start in October 2023. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.iitg.ac.in/acad/ or https://coursera.org/degrees/bachelor-of-science-data-science-ai-iitguwahati.