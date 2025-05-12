International Day of Plant Health: The vital role of trees for a healthier planet

Live
Trees are more than just a part of the natural scenery—they are life-givers, silently sustaining the environment and all who depend on it. By producing oxygen, filtering pollutants, regulating temperatures, and storing carbon dioxide, trees play an essential role in combating climate change and improving air quality. Simply put, they are among the most powerful natural tools we have for safeguarding the planet.
Planting a tree is a tangible act of environmental stewardship. In a world facing rapid urbanisation and deforestation, every tree planted helps restore balance. Trees cool cities, reduce energy consumption by providing shade, and act as natural flood barriers. Their roots hold soil together, preventing erosion, while their canopies buffer noise and support rainfall patterns.
Beyond environmental benefits, trees also support biodiversity. Forests and urban greenspaces serve as critical habitats for birds, insects, and countless other species. One mature oak tree, for example, can support over 500 different species of wildlife, providing shelter, food, and breeding grounds.
On a personal level, being around trees improves mental health, reduces stress, and fosters community well-being. Parks and green belts in cities aren’t just for aesthetics—they’re crucial for healthy, livable spaces.