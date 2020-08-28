JEE, NEET: Government cannot ignore the voices of students: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, has also joined the NEET, JEE 2020 debate by expressing her unhappiness about the conduction of the national entrance tests amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently Priyanka Gandhi took it to Twitter to express her views on the issue, affirming that the government cannot ignore the voices of the students when it comes to the conduction of the NEET and JEE 2020 exams.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote in her tweet, "The govt cannot ignore the voices of the students appearing for the JEE, NEET exams and those of their concerned parents. They are the future of the country. "

With the rising scale of the pandemic, is it fair to expose them to infection in this manner? Are they not our children too?





As more and more politicians are raising their voices against the conduction of the NEET and JEE 2020 exams, now the debate has taken a political turn. Many politicians and celebrities appealed to the central government to postpone the JEE and NEET exams.

The list of famous people who demanded the postponement of these exams consist of Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Manish Sisodia, Sonu Sood and also the environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

At present, there are no change in the NEET and JEE 2020 entrance exam dates, and the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency has come out and said that various safety measures are taken at all the exam centres amid Covid-19 pandemic.