KL Deemed to be University's Outstanding Success in the National Water Awards

KL Deemed to be University has proudly secured the All India Second Prize in the category of Best Institution (Other than School/College) at the 5th National Water Awards 2023. The award ceremony was held, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, with the Hon'ble President of India gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, lending grandeur to the event.

This prestigious accolade, announced by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, recognizes outstanding achievements in water resource management and conservation across various categories. The university has been acknowledged for its commendable efforts in water conservation management, earning significant national recognition.

The National Water Awards are bestowed upon institutions that demonstrate excellence in water conservation techniques and sustainable water resource management practices. The Ministry awarded a trophy, citation, and cash rewards as tokens of appreciation for these efforts.

Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, reflected on the importance of this achievement: "Securing the All India second rank at the National Water Awards is a significant milestone for us. It represents our sustained commitment to environmental stewardship and sets a benchmark for future initiatives."

Dr Vullanki Rajesh, Dean of Planning and Development, shared his appreciation for this accolade: "This award is a tribute to the relentless effort and commitment of our entire team. It celebrates our existing achievements and further motivates us to advance our water conservation initiatives."

The university has implemented a range of sustainable practices to optimize water usage and enhance environmental stewardship. The campus features dual plumbing systems in hostels, 28 rainwater harvesting pits, two open wells, and five borewell infiltration facilities to improve groundwater levels. Additionally, we've installed 21 reverse osmosis plants with a combined filtration capacity of 24,750 liters per hour. Recycled water from the on-campus sewage treatment plant is efficiently utilized for gardening through a sprinkling system. Our commitment to conservation is further evidenced by 550 sensor-based urinals and over 662 water meters that promote efficient water management. In waste management, we achieve 100% recyclability across all waste categories, ensuring comprehensive sustainability efforts on campus.

Under the guidance of the Management seniors these innovative initiatives were continuously implemented by the faculty members, and staff along with Kanneganti Jyothishya Brahma Chari, Associate Dean, Planning and Development to ensure that the University met the parameters required for preserving the resources.

Recently, the university was also recognised for its achievements in water management, having received the award for Excellence in Water Use Efficiency in the Domestic Sector at the TERI-IWA-UNDP 3rd Water Sustainability Awards 2023-2024.

With this national recognition, KL Deemed to be University is motivated to maintain and expand its initiatives in water conservation, aiming to play a pivotal role in shaping sustainable water management practices both locally and nationally.