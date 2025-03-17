MBU Hosts 2nd international conference on Intelligent Electronics and Communication Devices

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU) organised the 2nd International Conference on Intelligent Electronics and Communication Devices (IECom-2025), bringing together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals to discuss advancements in electronics and communication technologies. The three-day event, hosted by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, School of Engineering, in collaboration with AICTE IDEA Lab, served as a global platform for knowledge exchange and innovation.

With over 200 research papers presented, the conference highlighted breakthroughs in nano-electronics, AI-driven communication networks, satellite technology, and IoT solutions. Distinguished experts delivered keynote addresses, including Dr. Cristian Ravariu (Romania) on Nano-Electronics and Spintronics, Dr. Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma (IIT Indore) on VLSI and Edge Computing, Dr. K. K. Soundra Pandian (Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India) on AI’s Role in Modern Communication Networks, and Dr. Talabattula Srinivas (IISc Bangalore) on Advances in Satellite Communication and IoT.

Addressing the gathering, MBU Provost Prof. Nagaraj Ramrao and Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Karunakaran emphasized the university’s dedication to research excellence and industry collaboration. Prof. Karunakaran remarked, “IECom-2025 has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of intelligent electronics and communication by fostering innovation and strengthening industry-academia partnerships.”

The conference also featured international participation, technical demonstrations, panel discussions, and research publication opportunities in IEEE Xplore and Scopus-indexed journals. Key discussions revolved around emerging technologies such as low-power electronics, quantum communication, AI applications, and smart grids, reinforcing the event’s significance in advancing global technological progress.