  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

MBU Hosts 2nd international conference on Intelligent Electronics and Communication Devices

MBU Hosts 2nd international conference on Intelligent Electronics and Communication Devices
x
Highlights

Mohan Babu University (MBU) organised the 2nd International Conference on Intelligent Electronics and Communication Devices (IECom-2025)

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU) organised the 2nd International Conference on Intelligent Electronics and Communication Devices (IECom-2025), bringing together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals to discuss advancements in electronics and communication technologies. The three-day event, hosted by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, School of Engineering, in collaboration with AICTE IDEA Lab, served as a global platform for knowledge exchange and innovation.

With over 200 research papers presented, the conference highlighted breakthroughs in nano-electronics, AI-driven communication networks, satellite technology, and IoT solutions. Distinguished experts delivered keynote addresses, including Dr. Cristian Ravariu (Romania) on Nano-Electronics and Spintronics, Dr. Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma (IIT Indore) on VLSI and Edge Computing, Dr. K. K. Soundra Pandian (Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India) on AI’s Role in Modern Communication Networks, and Dr. Talabattula Srinivas (IISc Bangalore) on Advances in Satellite Communication and IoT.

Addressing the gathering, MBU Provost Prof. Nagaraj Ramrao and Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Karunakaran emphasized the university’s dedication to research excellence and industry collaboration. Prof. Karunakaran remarked, “IECom-2025 has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of intelligent electronics and communication by fostering innovation and strengthening industry-academia partnerships.”

The conference also featured international participation, technical demonstrations, panel discussions, and research publication opportunities in IEEE Xplore and Scopus-indexed journals. Key discussions revolved around emerging technologies such as low-power electronics, quantum communication, AI applications, and smart grids, reinforcing the event’s significance in advancing global technological progress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick