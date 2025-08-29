New US Student Visa Regulations Announced

In a significant update to student visa policies, the United States government has published a final rule affecting F-1 visa holders. The new regulations aim to tighten guidelines for international students and will come into effect within the next 30 to 60 days following a formal commenting period.

Key changes include:

1. *University Transfer Restrictions*: F-1 undergraduate students will no longer be permitted to transfer universities within the first year of their studies. This change means that students must complete a full year of courses before being eligible to change institutions.

2. *Limitations on Degree Pursuits*: F-1 students are now prohibited from pursuing multiple Master’s degrees or degrees at the same educational level without applying for a new visa. The previously utilised "Day 1 CPT" programme has been eliminated.

3. *Post-Completion Optional Practical Training (OPT) Stay*: Following the OPT period, F-1 students will only be allowed to remain in the United States for 30 days instead of the previous 60-day allowance.

4. *Restrictions on Programme Changes*: F-1 Master’s students are now restricted from changing their programme or university from what is specified on their I-20 form, effectively locking them into their initial course of study.

5. *Maximum Visa Duration*: The F-1 visa will now have a maximum duration of four years. After this period, F-1 students must leave the country and obtain a new visa stamp to continue their studies.

6. *Visa Issuance Terms*: F-1 visas may be issued for a period of one to four years, replacing the previous Duration of Stay (D/S) provisions.

7. *Extension Procedures*: Extensions within the four-year period can be applied for through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), as well as requiring visa stamping.

8. *Sequential Study Requirements*: Students progressing from a Bachelor’s degree to a Master’s and subsequently to a PhD will need to secure a visa stamp outside the United States after the maximum four-year limit.

These changes represent a significant shift in policy aimed at curbing misuse of the student visa system and ensuring that international students adhere to stricter enrolment and programme regulations. The implementation is expected to be robust, which may impact future international student enrolment in the US.