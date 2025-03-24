Live
Offering free access to curated courses on offbeat careers, upskilling & soft skills
New Delhi – Glance, smart lock screen platform, has partnered with LinkedIn to provide free and curated access to select courses, reports, and video content focused on offbeat careers, upskilling, and soft skills. This initiative, part of the “Glance for Good” programme, aims to empower over one million users in India by democratizing access to career-enhancing resources.
Through this collaboration, LinkedIn Learning content will be seamlessly available on Glance Smart Lock Screens, reaching over 235 million Indians. Users will gain insights into unconventional career paths like drone piloting and influencer marketing, develop job-search strategies, and refine workplace skills such as negotiation and confidence-building.
Since its launch, the initiative has already garnered over 170 million interactions on the lock screen, signaling a strong demand for accessible professional development. By making career resources available at a glance, this partnership is set to equip professionals with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving job market.