OU to hold a meeting in collaboration with AICTE

Hyderabad: Osmania University in collaboration with All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be organising a meeting with the affiliated colleges that are offering BBA and BCA courses under Osmania University’s jurisdiction on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the meeting is being organised to discuss new guidelines issued by AICTE for running of BBA and BCA courses.

X